Allen County Republican Party holds Presidential Debate watch party

The presidential debate was held in Cleveland this evening, and the Republicans held a watch party in Lima.
The Allen County Republican Party held a Presidential Debate Watch Party at the Trump Event Center on Cable Road. People who attended the event were treated with food, cake, and refreshments. The event was also a way to get to know upcoming candidates that are on the ballot like Beth Seibert, who is running for Allen County Commissioner. We spoke to an attendee of the event on why they came out to watch.
Pam Lepine, who attended the watch party said, “I wanted to come out and be a part of a great thing. These debates are wonderful. It’s great that we are having the debates and being around fellow Republicans that feel the same way, to see this man get back in office, see what’s got to be going on with these debates. It should be good, it’ll be a great time. Allen County is supporting Donald Trump.”
The Republicans also honored Allen County Commissioner Greg Sneary on his upcoming retirement.