Allen County returns to high level designation as COVID numbers rise

According to the CDC, there have been 206 new reported cases in Allen County in the last seven days. Of those numbers, 14 have been hospitalized. There have been no reported deaths in the same seven-day period.
"Omicron BA.5 is really starting to evade some of the vaccine protection," said Brandon Fischer, Health Commissioner at Allen County Public Health.
Fischer talked with Your Hometown Stations and stated that even with the new variant affected many -- getting your vaccine and the two boosters are your best defense against the virus.
"Individuals in this group according to CDC data have had 80% reduced risk of being hospitalized from COVID-19 if they had two booster shots, compared to individuals who have had one booster shot," said Fischer.
Mask wearing is strongly recommended during this high designation period.
"Having a mask available with you up to date on COVID vaccines is really going to offer you the best protection against variants going around right now," said Fischer.
Although the word "endemic" has been floating around when talking about the virus -- Allen County Public Health says that it doesn't mean that we are completely rid of COVID.
"We are at the point where it is unpredictable and new variants pop up pretty quickly," said Fischer. "In the two years of the pandemic it has had a major impact on individuals in a community, especially in our working population. That really hurts economic growth and development and individuals of working age who catch COVID and are in the hospital or pass away. They are not able to continue to be with us at the dinner table but also for businesses they are not able to provide staffing for us."
