Allen County reviewing 911 dispatch contracts

The Allen County Commissioners are starting the process of evaluating the operations of the county's 911 dispatch center.

Allen County reviewing 911 dispatch contracts

The county currently contracts with 23 entities to provide the service. The 3-year contract is up at the end of this month and is only being renewed for 1 year at this time with a 5% increase in cost to those agencies. The county has put a significant amount of money into upgrading the 911 dispatch services and they are looking into a new funding policy to continue to enhance the service.

Allen County reviewing 911 dispatch contracts

Allen County Commissioner Brian Winegardner explains, “We’re trying to better that. We’re trying to have a better response time. Better from the initial call to all the time that emergency units are dispatched. So, we’re trying to slim down the time and trying to get a better service in the same process.”

Winegardner says they will also take another look to see if a centralized, stand-alone dispatch center would be appropriate.

 Copyright 2021 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.