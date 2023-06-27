Allen County RTA is seeing growth in ridership

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Ridership is up and the Allen County Regional Transit Authority says it's likely to continue to increase.
Rides were up 6% in 2022 and are on track to be an 8% increase in 2023. RTA officials speaking with the Lima Kiwanis Club about changes they have made to streamline their services. They have added a free "Lima Loop" for the downtown area, that starts this Saturday, along with changing night routes to a microtransit service to become more efficient.
"When you are running 5, 6 buses in an evening so, therefore, we would have to have 7 or 8 people in here. And the ridership numbers just wasn't really supporting that kind of vehicles out there out and about. So to be able to do it with 2 uplift drivers and then a supervisor there for them hours. And still, be getting the same ridership number we believe that's helped out both the community and us because now we are doing it at a more efficient cost," stated Brian Wildermuth, co-director at the Regional Transit Authority.
Wildermuth says they are also close to starting up an RTA app that will enable people to schedule certain services, see routes and register for other types of transportation in the area. Work is also scheduled to start on their new garage in the next few weeks.