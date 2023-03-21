Allen County RTA's six new fixed stops to begin on May 1, 2023

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The Allen County Regional Transit Authority will be implementing fixed stops starting May 1st

Since March 13th, the final six fixed routes have been training passengers to familiarize themselves with the new fixed stop system. In a few weeks Eastgate, South Metcalf, Northeast, Lima Mall, Bluffton, and the Delphos routes will officially switch from the current flag system to a fixed stop system in an attempt to ensure taking the bus is both safe and easy for passengers as well as bus drivers.

"It will be easier for them to know what time the bus is going to be there because they're only going to have a certain amount of stops that they're going to make, and it will be easier for the motorist behind the bus. They'll be able to stop every two blocks as opposed to whenever the bus is right there," explained Kelli Miller, transportation manager.

If you have questions or would like to know more information about the fixed stop system, you can contact the Allen County RTA by phone at 419-222-2RTA (2782).

