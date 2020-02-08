Allen County's Volunteer Recruitment Event

Imagine being able to make a difference in your neighborhood, and the only thing you need to give is a little bit of your time. Everyone at Lima Senior High for the volunteer recruitment event is giving you the tools to make that difference.

Allen County's Volunteer Recruitment Event

“Start where you are, do what you can, get involved Lima.”

That’s the motto that Jessie Roark, the president of Lima Allen County Neighborhoods in Partnership, wants everyone to remember. The LACNIP puts on this yearly recruiting event to get people involved and connected. There were over 25 different organizations that came looking for people to sign up as volunteers.

Roark says, “When you’re volunteering, you get to see what’s really happening. We all hear all the negative stuff, everybody’s on Facebook, want to talk everything, but come out from behind that screen, and get involved in your community and see what’s really happening.

Allen County's Volunteer Recruitment Event

Jerry Hunt is the program manager at Betty’s farm where they provide services and hold events for people with autism. They need volunteers to help with their program, but also to be guests at their events.

Allen County's Volunteer Recruitment Event

Hunt says, “It’s really good because it’s a way that you can give back, also you feel ownership into your community, and it builds pride in the community.”

Hunt says although Betty’s farm is looking for volunteers themselves, the organization volunteers at least 13 other places in the community.

There are so many volunteering opportunities right in your own backyard, and there’s no age limit to be able to give back. If you missed this event, contact the Lima Allen County Neighborhoods in Partnership Resource Center to get involved.

 

Tags

Multimedia Video Journalist

Buffalo native trying to get her news on! I’m a Multimedia Journalist here at Your Hometown Stations and I love what I do. Have a cool story idea? I’m in! Just email me at ashelton@wlio.com or message my Facebook page.