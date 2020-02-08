Allen County's Volunteer Recruitment Event

Imagine being able to make a difference in your neighborhood, and the only thing you need to give is a little bit of your time. Everyone at Lima Senior High for the volunteer recruitment event is giving you the tools to make that difference.
“Start where you are, do what you can, get involved Lima.”
That’s the motto that Jessie Roark, the president of Lima Allen County Neighborhoods in Partnership, wants everyone to remember. The LACNIP puts on this yearly recruiting event to get people involved and connected. There were over 25 different organizations that came looking for people to sign up as volunteers.
Roark says, “When you’re volunteering, you get to see what’s really happening. We all hear all the negative stuff, everybody’s on Facebook, want to talk everything, but come out from behind that screen, and get involved in your community and see what’s really happening.
Jerry Hunt is the program manager at Betty’s farm where they provide services and hold events for people with autism. They need volunteers to help with their program, but also to be guests at their events.
Hunt says, “It’s really good because it’s a way that you can give back, also you feel ownership into your community, and it builds pride in the community.”
Hunt says although Betty’s farm is looking for volunteers themselves, the organization volunteers at least 13 other places in the community.
There are so many volunteering opportunities right in your own backyard, and there’s no age limit to be able to give back. If you missed this event, contact the Lima Allen County Neighborhoods in Partnership Resource Center to get involved.