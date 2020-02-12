Allen County school administrators talk about Ohio House voucher program

Shawnee Superintendent Jim Kanable is among those taking a stance on the ongoing school voucher debate. His testimony was heard by the Ohio House in Columbus this week.
“The monies are beings diverted into nonpublic school because state law is saying that it can so the basic elements that we have to combat that then is to try to impact state law,” says Kanable.
The state's voucher program currently provides scholarships to students who attend schools deemed underperforming. This is a ranking determined by the states report cards and it's a system that Kanable believes doesn’t place private and public schools on an equal playing field.
“If you're going to take the public dollars then follow the same rules as the public schools,” adds Kanable.
Public school administrators across the area agree that vouchers to pay for private school education should be founded by state dollars rather than by local taxpayers.
“We've been involved in the voucher process for a number of years,” says Lima City School’s Superintendent Jill Ackerman. “This has grown a lot of traction and everywhere i go people from other communities now talk to me about it because it's become a bigger issue.”
An issue that Ackerman hopes will be improved by the passing of Senate Bill 89, the legislation Kanable testified on behalf of this Tuesday.
“We're in favor of the state funding those not having the funding for the vouchers come from taxpayer dollars,” adds Ackerman.
And, as the Ohio Senate has not reviewed the bill yet, but Kanable says it's important to continue to speak up. “I think it's important for any citizen who has a true interest in this subject to allow the senators and representatives to hear their voice.”