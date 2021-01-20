Allen County seniors receive COVID-19 vaccine in Allen County

Phase 1B of COVID-19 vaccine distribution has begun in Allen County.
On Wednesday, Allen County residents age 80 and over were able to arrive at the Knights of Columbus Hall on Cable Road in order to receive the vaccine. Allen County Public Health provided the vaccine.
After providing the necessary paperwork, seniors were guides to one of many booths to receive their vaccine shot.
Residents were happy to receive the shot and hoped that it will be a return to normal.
"I feel good, great... didn't even feel it when she gave me the shot," said Jim Buffenbarger, who received the vaccine. "It's important to me because I'm a diabetic and other health issues so it's important to me."
"Mom got her first shot today, and hopefully this is just a beginning of an end and we can go back to normal living," said Sue Beining, whose mother received the vaccine.