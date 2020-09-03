Allen County Sheriff holds cookout after National Night Out was cancelled

Despite another cancelled event, the Allen County Sheriff's Office hosted a free lunch Thursday afternoon.
Allen County Sheriff Matt Treglia and his office welcomed everyone from the community to come get a free lunch. People stopped by behind the sheriff's office to grab some hotdogs, chips, and water. Treglia says they decided to do this after having to cancel their National Night Out due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The food had already been purchased and he found a way to put it to good use.
"We decided to give back to the community today," said Treglia. "We're not going to have a National Night Out. And we set up a cookout, out behind the sheriff's office. and it's open to everybody that stops by and wants to get a hotdog. We've given to fire, police, EMS, any of the elected officials or anybody that just walks by is welcome to take a couple hotdogs home with them for free today."
The plan is to donate any leftover food.