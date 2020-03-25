The search is on for the suspect who pulled a gun and robbed the Circle K on Lima's north side Wednesday morning.
The Allen County Sheriff's Office says that around 1:30 am Wednesday morning, a black man with a stocky build walked into the gas station at the corner of Robb Avenue and Cole Street. Employees say the suspect showed he had a gun and took off with cash and tobacco products. No one was hurt. They are asking anyone with information to give Detective Basinger (419)-993-1420 or Crimestoppers 419-229-STOP (7867) a call.
Allen County Sheriff’s Office Media Release 3/25/2020: Today at 1:28am an employee from Circle K (1219 W. Robb Ave., Lima) called the Allen County Sheriff’s Office and advised they were robbed at gunpoint. A lone suspect fled the business with tobacco products and US currency. Nobody was injured during the incident. The suspect is described as a “black male with a stocky build”. Anyone with information is asked to call Allen County Sheriff’s Office Detective Basinger at 419-993-1420 or Crime Stoppers at 419-229-STOP (7867). The investigation is on-going.