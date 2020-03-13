Allen County Sheriff's Office plans to release non-violent inmates

The Allen County Sheriff's Office is being proactive to combat the coronavirus.
In order to ensure safety for its employees and inmates, the sheriff's office plans to release non-violent inmates who do not pose a physical danger to society. This will include almost all inmates who are not currently being held for violent offenses, such as driving under suspension and petty theft. The sheriff's office's main goal is to reduce the amount of traffic entering the facility and to ensure the health and well being of everyone in the county.
"We're just trying to get out in front of this," said Allen County Sheriff Matt Treglia. "You know, Mike Dewine has come out and already said that one percent of the state has it. That's 1,300 people approximately in this county, ok. If that is true, we're going to get in front of it, rather than trying to chase this down from behind. Anybody of any crime of violence, whatsoever, is staying right here, and anybody that commits any crimes of violence is coming here."
In addition to these precautions, all in-person visits with inmates will be suspended until further notice.