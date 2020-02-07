It looks like something off a movie set but it’s right here in Allen County helping law enforcement protect and serve.
Meet the “Bearcat” - the newest addition to the Sheriff’s Department fleet of vehicles. It’s a custom-built Emergency Response Vehicle or E-R-V. It will primarily be used by the “SWAT” team but will also assist the bomb squad and can be deployed for natural disasters like floods and tornadoes. It’s equipped with a hydraulic ram to pop doors or move objects, ports for weapons, an intercom system, and even a turret. It can hold up to a dozen officers that are fully protected while in the vehicle. The sheriff says the “Bearcat” will be an asset to the increasing calls they are receiving.
Allen County Sheriff Matt Treglia had this to say, “Upwards to 60 deployments last year. More hostage barricades last year. It’s obvious to everyone that this country as a whole, the community as a whole is getting more dangerous and it’s harder for police and Sheriff deputies to do their jobs correctly.”
The E-R-V cost $238,000 to have built which was paid for with grants from the Department of Homeland Security and the T-CAP state reimbursement grant. It was built to the sheriff’s specifications and took 8-months. He says the sole purpose of the vehicle is obvious. “This vehicle right here is definitely going to ensure their (deputies) safety and the safety of citizens. And at the end of the day, it may take 20-years and I don’t care if it does. But if it saves one life it’s worth every penny. “
The “Bearcat” has already been put into service and deployed twice. It was called to assist at the Level’s Bar incident earlier this week and a drug raid on Friday morning.