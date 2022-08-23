Allen County Sheriff Generic

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Allen County Sheriff Matt Treglia says that social media posts concerning fentanyl-laced dollar bills are absolutely false.

The sheriff responded to a number of inquiries about the social media posts, including from national media, about people getting sick after picking up dollar bills on the ground at the fair. His response, it is a rumor and has absolutely no truth to it.

