ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Allen County Sheriff Matt Treglia says that social media posts concerning fentanyl-laced dollar bills are absolutely false.
The sheriff responded to a number of inquiries about the social media posts, including from national media, about people getting sick after picking up dollar bills on the ground at the fair. His response, it is a rumor and has absolutely no truth to it.
"There has not been one overdose. There's not been one bill found with any kind of drugs on it, let alone fentanyl. It's completely untrue rumor that is put out there on social media. Please stop sharing it, please stop liking it. Come out to the fair and enjoy yourself. None of this is true. I'm not saying things like this couldn't happen but it's not happening now and it hasn't happened," stated Allen County Sheriff Matt Treglia.
The Allen County Fair is in its fifth day and runs through Saturday with gates closing at 11 p.m.
Media Release from the Allen County Sheriff Matt Treglia:It has come to my attention that there is a social media rumor claiming there has been fentanyl laced currency found at the Allen County Fair. Local residents, concerned citizens and now even national media outlets have called us questioning this story. I want to be abundantly clear that this is a rumor and has absolutely no truth to it. No such event has taken place at the fair. It’s unfortunate that the hard work of the Allen County Fair Board and many other volunteers would be over shadowed by such a false statement. When utilizing social media please think twice before you like, comment, or share; especially when the story is vague with limited information and the proliferation of that story can cause widespread panic. The Allen County Fair is a joyous, family event that many agencies work very hard to keep safe.
We always encourage safety and precaution, if you see something that is out of place or think you may have been exposed to something dangerous please contact emergency services. Please let emergency services sort out any dangerous situations and not social media.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.