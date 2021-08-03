Allen County Sheriff's Office holds National Night Out

The Allen County Sheriff's Office held their National Night Out at the Allen County Fairgrounds Tuesday evening.
This is the 3rd annual event where the sheriff’s office and other agencies within the county came out to demonstrate to kids and residents their abilities, enhance communication, and promote safety. There was free food served, a face painting station, a balloon station, and rides available for kids. The National Night Out is not only about having fun but also a way to reach out to the community.
Matt Treglia, the Allen County Sheriff said, “It’s a free event for the residents of Allen County to come out to see what we have to offer, mingle with the officers, see what we are about, talk to us in a great light, and see if they have any issues.”
The sheriff’s office partnered with Anytime Fitness to host a 5K during the event, with all of the proceeds going to the Allen County D.A.R.E. program.