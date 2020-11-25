Allen County Sheriff's Office updates systems, expecting faster response time

The Allen County Sheriff's Office showing off a few of their newest system upgrades.
Back in January, the sheriff's office began the process of getting the new system ready, and everything officially went online last week. These upgrades are the first since 1998 and cost around $831,000, which was provided by the Allen County Commissioners Capital Fund.
Along with a live roster of jail inmates now available online, the sheriff's office is expecting faster response times with the new system in place.
"The system will allow that when a call comes in and gets placed in the computer, it’ll map where are our units are, and send the two closest units the call automatically," said Sheriff Matt Treglia. "Our response time should be cut way down because of this new system."
"It’s a giant system it’s replaced about every single core function that we’ve done," said Lt. Bryan McKinney. "We’re still a week in but it’s looking very positive."
The new system was also offered to all police stations and fire departments in Allen county.