Allen County students put a variety of topics through the Rotary's 4-Way Test

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Students from across Allen County put a variety of topics through the Rotary's 4-Way Test. The Lima Club heard from 9 high school students for their 4-way speech contest. The students were allowed to pick their own topic, but then apply it to the 4-way test, which answers the questions: Is it the truth? Is it fair to all concerned? Will it build goodwill and better friendships? Will it benefit all concerned?
The students' topics included the foster care system, high school wrestling, and drug abuse. They can't read their speech but give it in a way that the judges see their passion and knowledge of their topic.
“So, they have to learn it, they have to practice it, they have to stay within certain time limits and it's all things that kids aren't always comfortable doing,” says Jill Ackerman of the Lima Rotary Club. “So, it really builds that self-esteem, and it's an important skill for the kids to have as they move forward into the workforce and to post-secondary education."
The top three students will get cash prizes and go on to compete in the district speech competition in Van Wert in April.