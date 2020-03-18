More changes are taking place in Allen County buildings due to COVID-19. This time at Allen County Common Pleas Court.
The courts remain open, but steps are being taken to limit the number of people in the Justice Center. All jury trials have been suspended for at least the next 30 days. Pre-trials are mostly being done over the phone between attorneys. Some cases have gone into court to go on the record, but who goes in is limited to essential personnel. Besides court staff, a judge classified that as lawyers, defendants and victims.
"We take most of these on a case by case basis but were just trying to--basically trying to run the courts, but keep as little amount of people up here," Judge Jeffrey Reed said. "So there wouldn't be any danger, not only to court staff but to those individuals."
The Ohio Attorney General has issued a recommendation to suspend the right to a speedy trial until we are clear from Covid-19.