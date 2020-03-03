Allen County SWAT practices with new EMV

The large, green emergency response vehicle was certainly hard to miss as Allen County SWAT members climbed inside to get some practice time with the new vehicle.
The sheriff's office unveiled the Bearcat back in February. This training was a chance for the team members to work with some of the equipment that is on the EMV, and other routine tasks while inside the house.
"We'll shoot out the windows, breach the doors, do movements that we wouldn't be able to normally do, and it’s basically all practice, but it really is exactly real-life stuff that we are doing, and going to do in the future," said Allen County Sheriff Matt Treglia.
The house that was chosen for the training was provided by the Allen County Land Bank. The building was vacant and was actually demolished shortly after the training was complete.
This was just one example of the land bank offering some of the homes in their inventory for training. "It just helps their agency and helps the land bank further our mission, so if we can work with the sheriff's office, that’s wonderful," said Rachael Gilroy, Allen County Auditor. "We've also offered this to local fire departments and other police departments as well, so it’s a win-win for the entire community this way."
And of course, there are a lot of factors that go into training like this - even the weather. On this particular training day, the skies were gray and the rain was falling.
"For this event, I would’ve liked it to have been sunny, obviously, but the weather really is going to play a factor in everything we do, so yes, it’s nice to see where our downfalls might be when it’s wet and cold and see where we can go from that," said Sheriff Treglia.