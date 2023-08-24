Allen County Title Department employees receives BuckEYE Award for identifying stolen vehicle title

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Two Allen County Title Department employees are recognized for their keen eye that led to an arrest.
Jessica Brown and Mindi Mitchell were recognized by the investigation unit of the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles with their BuckEYE award. On May 11th they identified a stolen Michigan vehicle title that led to the arrest of the person trying to transfer it. They contacted the state and the wheels were set in motion.
"We know what we're looking for when we find things. That specific day, it was great that we were able to keep the suspect in our department before the police were able to arrive to apprehend him," said Jessica Brown, deputy clerk.
"Jessica brought the title to my attention. She said hey I think this is from our list of stole Michigan titles. I took a look at the title and verified with her that yes she was correct. I said don't worry about it. Just stay calm and I will take care of it," said Mindi Mitchell, title department manager.
"Later determined the vehicle actually had a different VIN attached to the vehicle. Suspects were arrested and the vehicle was identified as a stolen vehicle out of another state. That case is now pending before the Allen County Common Pleas Court," explained Sean Rizor, investigator at the Ohio BMV.
The BuckEYE program is relatively new to the BMV investigation section and they are proud to recognize employees that identify something that's just not right and take action that helps them enforce Ohio laws.