Allen County Township Association holds spring banquet

The Allen County Township Association held their first formal meeting Thursday evening in over a year.
The Lima Elks hosted the township association for their yearly Spring banquet. It was business as usual for the group as they discussed what's going on in the county.
They invited Judge Terry Kohrieser in as their guest speaker to talk about what's going on in the court system. Last year, the group was not able to hold their annual banquet because of the pandemic so they’re glad to be back under one roof tonight.
Howard Violet, the president of the Allen County Township Association says, “I think it’s great. It’s what we need to have to get our country going, we need to get back to what would be considered--what used to be considered normal as soon as we can.”
The township association will continue to hold informal meetings at the Allen County Fairgrounds.