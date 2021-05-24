Allen County Treasurer speaks with Lima Rotary Club

The Lima Rotary Club heard from the Allen County Treasurer about what her office does for the county.

Krista Bohn spoke with the Rotary about roles her office plays, including being a banker and an investor for Allen County. She also spoke about collecting property tax as July gets closer, but Bohn says there's more than just collecting taxes that goes on in her office.

"We are more than just a tax collector - that is the service that we provide for the entire county, including all of the entities that we actually collect taxes on behalf of," said Bohn. "That can be the townships, the villages, schools, your vocational centers, mental health, the parks, all of that."

Bohn was first appointed as treasurer back in March.

