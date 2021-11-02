voting

Here is the unofficial election results for Allen County for the November 2021 election.  Click on the PDFs to see all of the results.

Download PDF Allen County Unofficial results pt2 click on PDF to see all results
Download PDF Allen County Unofficial Results pt 1 click on PDF to see results

