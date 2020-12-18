Allen County using CARES Act dollars in several different ways

The county has been using Cares Act money in several different ways.
It is being used on things that won’t increase costs going forward. Some capital improvement projects have been able to be done with Cares dollars such as remodeling portions of the courthouse and the purchasing of radios for the sheriff’s department is another example. A little over 12-point 6-million dollars was received. The county disbursed more than half of that to townships and municipalities along with local businesses. 5-point 6-millions dollars remained to be used specifically by the county.
Allen County Auditor Rachael Gilroy explains, “Those were one-time dollars and we’re all aware of that and we’re spending it wisely on things that won't increase our costs going forward. So I think the commissioners did a great job keeping that in mind and I think all the departments are aware of that as well. So, when we all came to the table with our need for 2021 I think everybody’s need was able to be met in the most fiscally responsible manner that we could.”
As of today all of the CARES Act dollars received need to be spent by December 30th.