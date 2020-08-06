Allen County Using CARES Act Dollars to help Small Businesses

Small Businesses in Allen County will soon have the opportunity to receive some CARES Act money to help during these trying times.
Allen County Commissioners passing a resolution approving the creation of the Allen County Small Business Grant. It will provide eligible small businesses up to 5-thousand dollars to cover business interruption expenses caused by COVID-19. They have designated 200-thousand dollars for up to 40 businesses.
Allen County Auditor Rachael Gilroy explains, “So there are things that are covered that people might not realize. Such as a mortgage, a lease, or a utility payment. Things like that. It can even help cover wages for businesses that have suffered.”
Applications can be found on the auditors website and must be returned by August 28th. Commissioners also approving a new telecommunication system that will enhance the ability of county employees working from home during COVID restrictions. The county received a total of 1-point 2 million dollars from the CARES Act.