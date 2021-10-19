Allen County water and sewer infrastructure projects continuing and future funding being requested from the American Rescue Funds

Allen County Commissioners getting an update on the progress of infrastructure projects in the county.
Allen Water District and the Allen County Sanitary Engineer discussed current and possible future water and sewer projects while working on a master plan study. The study will help determine the need and priority for waterline projects. The water district also requesting some American Rescue Plan dollars to help fund 6 possible infrastructure projects around the county.
Allen County Commissioner Beth Seibert explains, “We talked today about justification of projects. How to define the most benefit, who’s being served, and what is being served in these projects. I think as we look forward towards actually committing rescue dollars then it helps us better justify projects.”
Seibert says they hope to have a plan on where the nearly 20-million dollars of the “ARPA” money the county is receiving will be awarded by early 2022.