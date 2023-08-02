Allen County WIC continues to offer family support while working to overcome the stigma of breastfeeding

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Countless studies have shown the health benefits for both infants and mothers from breastfeeding but stigmas still surround it outside the home.
While all 50 states have nursing in public laws, mothers still can face awkward situations. August has been designated as Breastfeeding Awareness Month with a focus on families. Agencies such as Women, Infant, Child better known as "WIC" is working to element those barriers nursing mothers can face.
"Making that feasible so that you can figure out how to make all the pieces of your life work together without all the hurdles that we seem to face every day. And so the focus this year is on working with employers to make sure there is time and space available for pumping if you need to pump. Working with childcare providers so if that you're taking your pumped milk in for your child they know how to handle it," stated Lori Nester, breastfeeding coordinator with Allen County WIC.
If you have questions about breastfeeding or your infant's care, you can contact WIC at 419-224-8200 or stop by their office at 2138 Allentown Road.