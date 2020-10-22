Allen County will now have a dedicated Public Defender's Office

It’s official, Allen County will have its own dedicated Public Defenders office.
Commissioners closing on the purchase of this building at 417 North West Street to house it. Discussions of a public defender’s office have been going on for months as the county has been contracting with independent lawyers to meet court demand. The position for a lead public defender is now online with Ohio Means Jobs and as soon as one is hired the structuring of the office will begin.
Joe Patton, President of the Public Defender’s Board says, “What we think it will do, is right now, when you have these scheduling conflicts that create 2nd, 3rd, sometimes 4th pretrials which again ties up the court's schedule. With this being a full-time position there really won’t be anything else to conflict with so we’re hoping to get things accomplished with the 1st or 2nd pretrial. Which will make things more efficient for the prosecutor’s office, the courts, and now the public defender’s office too.”
Representation in court is required by law and they are now reimbursing up to 70-percent of the cost to defend an individual. Commissioners say they hope to fund the newly formed public defender’s office with less money than what’s currently budgeted thanks to the state’s reimbursement program.