Allen East holds Board Meeting and public chimes in

An Allen County school district heard from citizens and former students this evening.
Allen East school board met Tuesday evening where they held a public hearing discussing a student intern who is gender fluid. Former students spoke about the discrimination they felt while attending the school district and rights groups spoke on behalf of the LGBTQ community about the discrimination people face. Those in the community spoke about how the intern dressed and that there should be the same dress code for staff as there is students.
River Harrod, an Allen East graduate said, “I got so angry and upset that this was happening and it broke my heart that I knew I had to do something because I didn’t think anybody else was going to and I knew they needed a face of a student to put on this to fight.”
Brittany Wolfe, an Allen County resident said, “I don’t think us getting rid of him was ever an issue. I think that most of the parents had issues with the dress code. My daughters are not allowed to wear short skirts so why are we allowing a staff member, not an LGBT person, a staff member, to wear items that we’re not allowing our children to wear.”
The student intern still works in the school district.