Allen East students get firsthand experience of distracted driving

Area high school students spent the last week educating their peers about the dangers of distracted driving, and on Friday the Allen East SADD chapter drove that point home.
Students at Allen East High School got to sit behind the wheel of a distracted driving simulation to see the real-life consequences of what it’s like to take your eyes off the road.
According to the CDC, car crashes are the number one cause of death for teens in the country, and most of them involve reckless and distracted driving. It’s this preventable health epidemic that the students in SADD are trying to fight.
Chloe Zellmann, the co-president of SADD says, “Texting and driving increases your risk of getting into an accident by 75%. It’s a really big thing and I hope they realize, hey I should not text and drive, I shouldn't eat and drive.”
The students got to put their peers to the test and see how well they’d be able to operate a car while faced with a number of different distractions. While at the wheel, they were asked to do things like make a phone call or write a text, which was likely to distract the driver enough to cause an accident.
“Even if you don’t do it in your car, it shows you what if I were to do this just once? What could happen if I look down for just five seconds? What would happen?” says Zellmann.
Each student was given a doughnut and was told do-nut (do not) drive distracted. This goes with the week’s theme of rewarding safe drivers. Other ways they’ve encouraged safe driving is giving out McFlurry coupons to those wearing seatbelts on their way to school and asking students to use their social media to spread safety tips.
Damian Tibbs, the school resource officer at Allen East says, “SADD does some incredible things so I think this is something that even the underclassmen can see that hey okay this is what they’re doing and I’m going to make sure that I don’t do this when I can drive.”
To find what the students in Allen East’s SADD club have been up to on social media, you can find them on Facebook or Twitter under "AllenEastHighSchoolSadd".