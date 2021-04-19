Allen East students helping to clean up Allen County Fairgrounds

Allen East students were out at the Allen County Fairgrounds Monday afternoon for some spring cleaning.
The students could be seen raking leaves, pulling weeds, and cleaning out the grandstand at the fairgrounds. This was part of a service project for the students, several of whom have a close connection with the fairgrounds that they were helping to clean up.
"The band comes here every year, and unfortunately last year we couldn’t because of COVID, and it means a lot that we get to be here again," said Allen East senior Laci White. "I've made so many memories here with the fair show and everything, and I come here every year with my family, so it’s just nice to clean up the grandstand."
"I have a lot of deep connections with the fair - I’ve been here my whole life and I show animals, and it’s nice to be able to give back to the fair," said senior Cole Austin. "It’s nice cleaning up certain areas and helping people out because I know that they have busy schedules and it’s also nice to get a day off of school."
Fairgrounds staff say they are thankful for the extra help as they prepare for summer events.