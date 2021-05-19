Allen East students spend day in the sun for their field day

Allen East students getting a chance to spend some time outside Wednesday afternoon with their third annual field day.
The event was held at the school football field and featured different activities for students to participate in, including kickball games and photo scavenger hunts. Those who helped to plan the event say they had a few things they were looking forward to as they were able to actually hold an event with their fellow students.
"We’ve definitely been looking forward to this - it was really fun planning it and we’re really glad we can do something to bring the students together, because we haven’t been able to do much of those things this year," said Addison Jones, a senior at Allen East. "I hope it connects all of us and it makes us feel like we’re not alone, and we have friends here and people who care about us."
"I think we’re most looking forward to seeing all the kids out here and having fun and being able to play all his games with each other, just being out in the nice weather - we had a really nice day out here," said Cierra Anspach, Allen East High School senior.
The field day events were originally made possible through a grant from the Mercy Health Activated School Challenge.