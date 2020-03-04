Allen East welcomes children's author for Right to Read Week

Allen East elementary students have been reading up a storm over the week, and on Wednesday, they welcomed a special guest to encourage them to keep up the good work.
Children's author Paul Orshoski visited the school to talk with preschool through 4th grade students as part of Allen East's Right to Read Week. He is the author of several children's books and poems.
Orshoski discussed some of the things he likes to write about with the students; he also motivated them to continue to read and write as they go through school - since those skills are so important.
"I think if you know how to read, it sets the stage for everything that comes after that," said Orshoski. "I’m not saying that science or math is not important, but you have to know how to read, and that’s what I try to stress the kids. I just try to get them motivated more than they were when they walked into the room, to go back and get excited about reading and writing."
Allen East's Right to Read Week continues through the rest of the school week.