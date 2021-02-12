Allen Lima Leadership adult and student programs learning about diversity in a leadership role

Communication and connectivity are keys factors in understanding diversity and how you play into it.
Members of the Allen Lima Leadership adult and student program gathering to discuss how they can make a difference and become an active ally in diversity. Recognizing their own biases is the first step to understanding someone else’s situation. Talking with that person and learning about their experiences can lead to a stronger sense of connectivity. By becoming more diverse you become a better leader.
Keynote speaker Tina Bell, CEO of Phoenix Consulting Company explains, “Leaders are judged by the size of the problems they can resolve and how quickly they can resolve them. The more people you know the more circumstances that you can understand that are different from yours and the better you are able to be helpful.”
Bell is the CEO of Phoenix consulting company and has tailored the diversity program for the Allen Lima Leadership classes.