LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima Memorial welcomed the Allen Lima Leadership(ALL) adult class today learning from leaders in the health care world.
The class devotes one day a month to learn from leaders in our area, and today's session touched on the current state of health care. A neurosurgeon discussed the latest innovation and technology in health care, including Lima Memorial's adoption of robotic technology when it comes to neurological treatment. Students then heard from leaders with Rhodes State to learn about the health care workforce, and the day wrapped up with a tour of the Rhodes State Borra Center for Health Sciences. The goal is to show ALL members that great health care is available without leaving Lima.
"Our goal is for Allen Lima Leadership to walk away with a deep appreciation for the outstanding health care facility right here in Lima. Our goal is that health care stay locally and we have the technology and most importantly, the people to make that happen," says Lima Memorial Executive Director Lynn Carpenter.
The ALL group only has a few classes left before the 10-month course wraps up in June. Students are currently working on group projects which will be completed by the end of the class and presented to a panel of judges.