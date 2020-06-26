Allen Lima Leadership class of 2020 presents community impact projects

The Allen Lima Leadership 2020 class presented their community impact projects Friday afternoon.
Three different teams presented their projects. Each received 20 minutes to sell their project to a panel of judges on a project that has been identified in the Greater Lima Region. The three categories were; youth development, community development, and workforce development. The workforce development team won the contest with their plan to create a survey for 18 to 35 year old residents of Lima to see how they could keep the younger generation in Lima. We spoke to a team member about what they will be doing after the survey is complete.
Adam Walls, Regional Vice President for Primerica Advisors who contributed to the project said, “You know we have every intention of implementing the next steps in connection with Allen Economic Development Group, people involved in the Greater Lima Region, and the Chamber. Our class would be willing to probably volunteer to help implement the next strategies that are going to be determined by the results of this survey.”
The project will be worked on by the entire class of 2020 and is expected to begin in the fall.