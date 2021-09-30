Allen Lima Leadership class of 2021 celebrates graduation

The Allen Lima Leadership class of 2021 held their graduation ceremony Thursday evening.
The Lima Civic Center was filled with people from both this year and last year's class to celebrate the graduation. The graduates spent the past year seeing what it's like behind the scenes of what's going on in our community. The tools that were given to the Allen Lima Leadership class has taken them to the next level in their personal lives and careers.
"This program has actually brought about a major change in my life. I've actually learned to focus on self, and I'm doing a life coaching business now. I've started a life coaching business through the information that I've learned in the program," commented Courtney Owens, 2021 Allen Lima Leadership graduate.
The Allen Lima Leadership class of 2022 was also introduced at the ceremony.