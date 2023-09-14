Allen Lima Leadership head to Fassett Farm where they work on team building and leadership skills

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Local leaders take time to get out of their comfort zones and grow as a team.
Allen Lima Leadership held a leadership orientation that took them to Fassett Farm where members were able to learn more about horses as well as work with a few in a variety of scenarios. From petting horses and taking care of them as a team, the outing was meant to serve as a way to get people out of their comfort zone, and not only grow as a person, but as a team as well.
"I think it's funny to pull some people from a greater city and put them in a farm setting, you can tell which people are comfortable with horses and being on a farm, and which people are not. And in teams, it allows us to help each other grow and push each other in that way," said Eric Ondrus, Mercy Health-St. Rita's sports medicine.
There were other trust-building exercises done at Fassett Farm where leaders on horses were blindfolded as their team helped guide them along.