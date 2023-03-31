Allen Lima Leadership holds a seminar on public speaking and project preparation

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Area kids were taught the importance of public speaking and how they'll have to use these skills sooner rather than later.
Allen Lima Leadership held its "Public Speaking and Project Preparation Seminar" at the University of Northwestern Ohio. Students were taught important speaking skills that can help them as they continue their education and also when they start to get their first job in their desired profession.
"You think about what we are trying to do in putting them in a position so as they go through their life, whether its college or other, that they are put in a position that they are able to have really good speaking skills, the ability to command an audience, and put themselves potentially in their peer set, and be really prepared for that next level of college or whatever they would be going into following high school," said Matt Childers, Allen Lima Leadership executive director.
A tour of the UNOH campus followed the public speaking seminar.