Allen Lima Leadership hosts Leaders Over Lunch zoom meeting

Allen Lima Leadership held a meeting on Wednesday to go over the current political landscape.
The group hosted special guest Katherine Gehl, the founder of the Institute for Political Innovation. She discussed the "current political landscape" in the United States, and different movements that are happening now to change the voting process.
"Even going into politics under the existing rules, look, even under existing rules great people can make great things happen, it's just you're swimming upstream," explained Katherine Gehl. "So, when you go in, make a piece of what you're trying to do to change these rules so that you won't have to swim upstream forever and neither will other people as well."
Students from Ohio Northern University attended the meeting, and some expressed their interest in joining the political arena.