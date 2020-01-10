Allen Lima Leadership learning about local job opportunities

Many were astonished to know there are 1,600 jobs available in the Lima region and that there is an agency that will help you find that job.
The Allen Lima Leadership class through the Allen County Chamber of Commerce meeting at the new location of Ohio Means Jobs Allen County and Allen County Department of Job and Family Services. They were learning about the many ways both agencies promote job placement and workforce development. Some “ALL” participants say they can make a difference with the knowledge they are gaining.
Sergeant Aaron Rode of the Lima Police Department says “But it will help us resource-wise to let people know hey this is what we've heard. Ohio Means Jobs is willing to help you and then we can kind of push employment which would be great for Lima.”
The class got to tour the new facility as part of Friday’s program.