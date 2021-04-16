It was all business as the Allen Lima Leadership class visited Ohio Means Jobs Allen County.
Allen Lima Leadership is a mix of local businesspeople coming together to learn more about how our community works and to develop leadership skills. Today they learned what opportunities and services Ohio Means Jobs Allen County has to offer their business from hiring to marketing and everything in between. Most services are free due to state and federal funding.
Nate Blodgett from Tuttle Construction had this to say about the stop at OMJ Allen County, “Well, I’ve got a couple of things I can actually take back to my employer for assistance for us for hiring. It’s definitely refreshing to see that my taxpayer dollars are actually being utilized very well here. So, that’s refreshing.”
The group also got a tour of the facility, heard from the Allen Economic Development Group and worked on their impact projects.