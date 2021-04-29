Allen Lima Leadership looking for next class of leaders

They have 850 alumni and are looking for members to join their next class of 2022.
It will be the 33rd class of the “Allen Lima Leadership” program. Each year, 30 participants from all walks of life come together to learn more about Lima and Allen County, along with learning the skills to build a better leadership base.
ALL Executive Director Matt Childers explains, “In doing so we’re trying to retain people. As people may want to leave this area, we want them to stay, give them good opportunities, show them there are different showcasing opportunities, and all the great things that happen in Allen County and this is a great way to be able to do that.”
The class is one Friday a month from September to June. Participants come from local businesses, non-profit agencies, government, and more. To learn more call 419-204-8152.