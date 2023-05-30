Allen-Oakwood Correctional places another staff member on administrative leave

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Another staff member was put on administrative leave over the weekend.

Allen Oakwood Generic

A fifth employee from Allen Oakwood Correctional, correction officer Derrick Coil, has been placed on administrative leave following the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction's internal investigation into the escape of James Lee and Bradley Gillespie last week.

Last Friday it was announced that the inmates had escaped by concealing themselves in a dumpster and that Major Carl Bendross and correction officers Tre'mon Glenn-Crawford, Lain Patterson, and Taylor Robey were placed on administrative leave following this discovery. The internal investigation is ongoing, and more employees could follow.

Download PDF Coil admin leave

Copyright 2023 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Multimedia Journalist

Hi! I grew up in Lima, and now I'm a multimedia journalist for Your Hometown Stations. You can send me comments or story ideas at bulrick@wlio.com

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.