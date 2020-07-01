Allen Public Health Commission gives COVID-19 update

The number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise across the country, in Ohio, and right here in Allen County.
Today, the Allen County Public Health Commissioner spoke at Lima Mayor David Berger's weekly media briefing with an update of the coronavirus’ hold right here at home.
Statistics through June 30th show a total of 293 cases that have been labeled confirmed or probable. There are 64 current cases that the health department is following. A total of 69 hospitalizations since the outbreak and 38 deaths have been linked to the virus with 30 being confirmed and 8 listed as the probable cause.
Health Commissioner Kathy Luhn adds, “Allen County does tend to mirror the state as far as what we are seeing with this increase. We are seeing more people in that young age group. We are also seeing some disparities in our community that the African American population is being impacted at a greater rate than the white community.”
With more and more people getting out and about Luhn says we all have to take responsibility in keeping the spread of the virus down. “So sometimes I’ve been using the word ‘source control’ like pollution if we can think about what we are putting out into the air the mask helps stop that. It’s up to all of us to work together to protect each other if we want to slow this spread and to continue to expand our daily activities. Trying to get back to what all of us call that normal.”
With the holiday weekend coming up health officials are encouraging everyone to celebrate within COVID precautions. Social distance, wear masks, and wash your hands.