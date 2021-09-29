Allen Soil and Water Conservation District hold annual meeting Wednesday

The Allen Soil and Water Conservation District held their annual meeting on Wednesday.
Held at the Allen County Farm Park, the meeting had members select a new organization supervisor, while also going over projects completed in the past year.
The meeting also served as a preview of what projects are in development in the county. Updates from the Ottawa River coalition as well as H2Ohio were also provided during the meeting.
"We sent out postcards earlier this week but we are moving to 1870 Slabtown Road which is just down the street from this location here and we are also continuing our great conservation programs, as well as our rain barrel and tree rebates and we also run the Adopt-A-Roadway program at our office," said Casey Heilman, assistant district administrator.
A free meal was also offered to those in attendance.