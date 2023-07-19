Allen Soil and Water Conservation District is looking for those interested in Adopt a Roadway program

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The Allen Soil and Water Conservation District, in collaboration with the City of Lima and Allen County, is promoting the widely popular Adopt-A-Roadway program.
This program allows individuals, organizations, families, and businesses to help the environment and their communities by keeping the roads clean. By adopting a road section, participants receive necessary supplies such as trash bags, gloves, grabbers, safety vests, and road signs from the Allen Soil and Water Conservation District. Those who wish to adopt a roadway may choose the specific stretch they want to maintain.
"If you clean that section of the road consistently for one year, you have to clean it twice in one year and keep that up, you get a sign on each end of the adopted section of the road that says your name or your group's name so that everyone knows that you're doing it and hopefully to encourage others to also keep our environment clean," explained Lydia Archambo, storm water coordinator.
If you're interested in adopting a roadway or need more details, kindly contact Lydia Archambo at the Allen Soil and Water Conservation District office by emailing lydia@allenswcd.com or by phone at 419-222-0846, ext. 1004.