Allen Soil and Water Conservation District officials say new office location will better serve clients

The Allen Soil and Water Conservation District has found a new home.
The agency is now located at 1870 Slabtown Road at a building they say will better suit their needs. The group works to promote the positive use, improvement, and maintenance of soil, water, and other natural resources in the county. The new location will allow them to meet clients on a schedule that works for them.
Assistant District Administrator Casey Heilman explains, “Well, the nice thing about having all these multiple rooms is we can meet with multiple producers and different entities at the same time and we can do it outside normal working hours. So, if someone would need to meet with us at 7 pm on a Wednesday we’re able to do that now.”
The district's new number is 419-222-0846. Staff e-mails will remain the same. You can learn more about the Allen Soil and Water Conservation District and their services on their website.