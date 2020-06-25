Allen Water District to get Allen County water customers in new merger

Allen County Commissioners have approved a merger with the Allen Water District that will have all unincorporated water users under the same umbrella.
The county has 9,000 customers and the water district serves 4,000 users with some duplicate services. The merger will give the water district the responsibility of all users and the maintenance of lines. Current county water customers will see a small maintenance fee on their bills to help fund repairs needed for aging infrastructure.
Allen County Cory Noonan explains, “That money is going into. 85% is going for capital so that will be there for any type of replacement or any type of fixes that need to happen.”
The merger will be effective September 1st or before.