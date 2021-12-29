Gov. Mike DeWine announcing that he will be deploying additional members of the Ohio National Guard to aid hospitals around the state.
This announcement coming from a press conference on Wednesday afternoon. DeWine says that 1,250 hundred more National Guard members will be mobilized all over the state, including in Lima. They'll be tasked with lightening some of the load from hospitals that are seeing increased COVID numbers.
DeWine also said that he appreciates the members of the National Guard for their willingness to lend a helping hand throughout the last two years.
"These are our fellow citizens, women and men, that we're asking that by mobilizing them, to leave their families, we're asking them to leave their jobs, we're asking them to leave their homes, so it is a huge sacrifice," said DeWine. "We’re very grateful for their willingness throughout this pandemic to do that."
Since June, over 35,000 Ohioans have been admitted to hospitals with COVID, and that's been a big strain on hospitals, who are facing the increased numbers with less staff.
"Most of the hospitals tell us that the challenge is not in shortage of beds, but shortage of staffing, to staff those beds," said Major General John Harris of the Ohio National Guard. "As we put medical providers in the hospitals, they're looking for ways to increase that capacity, and that also increases the demand for those other services of what we call wraparound services. The Guard really has two missions here - one is augmenting the medical staff, and the other is augmenting the wraparound services as the hospitals expand their capacity."
Your News Now has reached out to Lima's hospitals about the National Guard coming in to help, and we hope to have more details of their involvement in the coming days.
Copyright 2021 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.