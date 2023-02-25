LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A two-alarm fire on the east side of Lima, severely damages a home Friday night. Lima firefighters were called out to 605 E. Kibby St. around 11 p.m. for reports of fire on the second floor of the residence. All the occupants of the home were able to get out safely and the Red Cross was called in to assist them. Fire officials say the cause of the fire is still under investigation, but they believe it was accidental. The damage to the home is estimated to be around $46,000.
Copyright 2023 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.